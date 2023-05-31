CPD honors own during 62nd annual Chicago Police Recognition Ceremony

The Chicago Police Department honored its own during the 62nd annual CPD recognition ceremony, including Areanah Preston and Andres Vasquez Lasso.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a time for the Chicago Police Department to honor its own on Wednesday, as officers gathered for the 62nd annual Chicago Police Recognition Ceremony.

"I've seen men and women, brave men and women, put their neighbors, communities and city safety above themselves," interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said.

Waller paid tribute to the men and women in blue going above and beyond the call of duty.

Among the officers highlighted for acts of courage and bravery were Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was shot one year ago, as she and her partner attempted a traffic stop in West Englewood.

"We turn on the lights, but he kept driving. I remember slowing down the vehicle, and I just lost consciousness," Ballesteros said.

The memory of fallen public servants was front-and-center.

There were tributes to firefighters Jermaine Pelt and Jan Torchyk and officers Areanah Preston and Andres Vasquez Lasso.

"From the moment they became police officers, they were dedicated to the people and the promise of the city," Waller said.

