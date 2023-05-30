Suspects in murder of Aréanah Preston, Chicago police officer killed, appear in court virtually

The suspects in the murder of Preston, a Chicago police officer killed earlier this month, appeared in court virtually Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspects in the murder of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston were back in court Tuesday.

Dionne Mhoon, Preston's mother, said she would be present each time the suspects in her daughter's murder would appear in court. And, true to her word, she arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for their preliminary hearing, accompanied by Chicago police officers as a show of support.

Preston's father said that outpouring has been helpful the past several weeks.

"Got this long fight ahead of us, it's been trying, but here we are," Preston said.

Trevor Breeland and Joseph Brooks, both 19; 18-year-old Jakwon Buchanan; and 16-year-old Jaylan Frazier, who is being charged as an adult, are charged with first-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of armed robbery, arson, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon. All four are being held without bond.

Prosecutors said they shot and robbed Officer Preston as she was returning home from her shift earlier this month, and her murder came at the end of a crime spree carried out by the suspects.

Preston's mother started a GoFundMe, raising money to establish a community center to provide a safe place and support for Chicago's youth in the slain officer's honor.

So far, it's raised more than $15,000.

At Tuesday's preliminary hearing, the suspects appeared virtually.

The next court date is June 6, where they will appear in-person.

