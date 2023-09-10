Chicago Police Department hosts 'Brunch en Blanc' for families impacted by gun violence

The Chicago Police Department hosted a brunch on the South Side for families impacted by Chicago shootings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dressed in white, Chicago families who've lost loved ones to violence gathered on Sunday.

The Chicago Police Department's "Brunch en Blanc" unifies a resilient community to remind them that they are not alone in their grief.

"We see it. We see what these family members go through. We see the pain they suffer through," said CPD Chief Larry Snelling.

Patricia Deates lost her 13-year-old son, Eric, to gun violence in 2021 in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

"It's a struggle. I miss my son very much," Deates said. "These are my gun violence victim family. We call each other sisters and brothers, and I would ask for nothing else."

Dominique Atkins' 16-year-old son, Cordell Bass, was killed when he was shot in the back in 2021 in Englewood.

"I'll never forget this day. They came through my block, and they shot it up," Atkins said.

Atkins this gathering of survivors has helped her heal.

"It just touches my heart, and I thought, if we continue the support group, we can help each other," Atkins said.

Nortasha Stingley's 19-year-old daughter, Marissa, was studying to become a doctor when her life was taken 10 years ago in Chatham.

"She was like the little peacekeeper," Stingley said.

Stingley said she's grateful for chances like this to discuss solutions to violence across the city with those affected most.

"It's very helpful for the process to know that someone is there with you to walk through this journey," Stingley said.