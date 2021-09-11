officer injured

CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. giving '110% in rehab' after shot, partner Ella French killed

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Wounded Chicago officer celebrates 7 years with CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shared an update on his recovery Saturday.

It's been a little more than a month since Yanez was seriously injured and his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed in the line of duty on Chicago's South Side.

Since that day, 39-year-old Yanez has struggled to recover after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, including to his face.

In the weeks since, his family said he is giving "110% in rehab."

RAW VIDEO: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message from hospital
CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French



Yanez is partially paralyzed and lost an eye in the shooting.

At the end of August, he was released from the hospital and has been undergoing therapy at a rehab facility.

"He is showing some small movements in left arm and the right leg is getting some strength slowly. The left leg hasn't shown much improvement," the Yanez family said.

RELATED: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares new video marking 7th anniversary with Chicago Police Department

They also revealed that another bullet has been discovered since he started rehab, but added that there are no plans to remove any of the four bullets due to their locations.

"The past month has been difficult psychologically accepting his disabilities and loss of his eye but he is resilient and staying positive," his family said.

The family said a fellow officer visited Yanez Friday and gave him his first haircut since the incident.

They continue to thank everyone who is still holding Yanez and his family in their prayers.

The two CPD officers were shot on Aug. 7 when they pulled over 22-year-old Eric Morgan in West Englewood. Morgan's brother, 21-year-old Emonte, and a woman were in the vehicle at the time.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French; 2 charged

Emonte allegedly killed French and shot Yanez three times, according to police. Both brothers have been charged.

Officer French, 29, was just three years into her police career when she was killed.

Casket carrying Officer French arrives for visitation


The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrives at St. Rita of Cascia ahead of a visitation Wednesday.



The incident marked the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has been shot.

The Yanez family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.

The video featured is from a previous report.
