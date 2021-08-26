Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares new video marking 7th anniversary with Chicago Police Department

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10960436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago police officer who was seriously hurt in the shooting that killed his partner, Officer Ella French, shared a new video update Wednesday.Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. took a break from his physical therapy to mark a special occasion - the day he joined the force."Happy Anniversary. 25 August, 2014. Seven years. We did it," he said in the video message.While French was laid to rest last week, Yanez spoke from his hospital bed, thanking those who have supported him, made donations and prayed for him."Thank you for your support, your donations, your prayers. I love you all," he said.His voice was weak then, but his sister said he's getting more talkative each day.Yanez is partially paralyzed and lost an eye in the shooting. He was released from the hospital earlier this week and is now undergoing therapy at a rehab facility.The Yanez family has set up ato help with his recovery.