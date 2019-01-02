Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago police officer took his own life Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer took his own life Tuesday.

The 36-year old officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side where he lived.

This is the fifth suicide by a CPD officer in the last six months.

The organization Blue H.E.L.P. says at least 158 police officers committed suicide across the country in 2018.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741. Police officers can text the word BLUE to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidechicago police departmentChicagoJefferson Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 shot in Chicago on 1st day of 2019
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Baby rescued after nearly 36 hours beneath rubble in Russia
Deputies: Man flashed gun at teens before fatal crash involving 14-year-old driver
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
1 killed, 1 critically injured in NW Side apartment building fire
Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $425M jackpot
Show More
US bishops to gather in Mundelein as clergy sex abuse outrage grows
EPA cancels hearing on contaminated East Chicago site
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday morning
More News