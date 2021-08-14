Chicago police officer Ella French funeral plans announced, another vigil held

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10942814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The I-Team acquired a still frame of police bodycam from the night of the fatal shooting, that shows the moment before a firefight began.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Funeral plans for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French were announced Friday.A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple in Chicago. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday August 19 at the same church.The internment is private.Officers from around the city continue to mourn for the 29-year-old member of the department's Community Safety Team.A vigil was held outside of police headquarters in Bronzeville Friday afternoon.Two people are charged in the shooting.Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.Police say Emonte Morgan both killed French and shot her partner three times. His brother Eric, police say, was driving the car the officers had pulled over for expired tags.The I-Team acquired a still frame of police bodycam from the night of the fatal shooting that shows the moment before a firefight began. It shows Officer French shining her flashlight into the driver's side of the car, where Eric is allegedly sitting. The passenger is not being identified by ABC7 at this time, as she has not been charged in the incident.When officer French asked Eric Morgan to hand over the car keys and get out, he did. But police say Emonte Morgan, who was sitting in the back seat, would not cooperate. Investigators say he struggled with police, and had his gun in his waistband.According to officials, both officers had their guns holstered when Emonte pulled out a gun and fired at both officers. Both officers fell to the ground, and body cameras were still rolling and captured the suspect stepping over the officers' bodies while carrying a gun.Emonte, also known as "Monte," and Eric Morgan were both ordered held without bond after Tuesday hearings. Emonte did not appear in court; he is hospitalized at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn after police shot him following the shootings of French and her partner.French was one of the officers who took a 1-month-old baby and her mother to the hospital on July 2 when the baby was shot in the head during a mass shooting in Englewood.The baby's uncle said French actually drove to the hospital herself, and that the family wanted to thank her. He said his niece is now doing well, and the family is very grateful for the outcome.French joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018 after previously working with the Cook County Sheriff's Department.French is the first female Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty since 1988. This is also the first time a CPD officer has died in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office."A mother lost her daughter last night," Mayor Lightfoot said. "A brother, his sister. A family, forever shattered. Another continues to keep vigil at a hospital bed, sending up powerful prayers but no doubt fearing the worst."