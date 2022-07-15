Danny Golden, Chicago police officer paralyzed in Beverly shooting, to be released from hospital

Danny Golden, 31, will be released from Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn about 2 p.m..
Hundreds of people, including his family, attended a prayer service at St. Rita Thursday night for Golden.
Golden watched the service remotely and recorded a message for those who attended.
"I'm working hard to get back out there," he said in the video. "Thanks for everything. To my family and friends, thanks for everything."
His father said Golden's chest tube was removed Thursday.
Briefly wheeled out of the hospital to greet well-wishers on Tuesday, Golden appeared in good spirits, even as a bullet remains lodged between his lungs.
A six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department who also served in the Army for four years, Golden has been described by loved ones as nothing short of a hero.
"It's just something that's unexplainable," Casey Szaflarski, Officer Golden's fiancée, said. "Kind of like a nightmare."
Szaflarski said she's still trying to wrap her head around what happened.
Golden was off-duty Saturday when he stepped in to stop a fight between a group of men at Sean's Rhino Bar in Beverly.
Prosecutors said 19 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Golden was shot in the back while a second man was shot in the leg.
"He's one of the strongest people I've ever met in my entire life," Szaflarski said. "He was told he could never walk again and all he keeps talking about is he's just happy he was able to deescalate the situation from other people getting hurt."
While the third-generation police officer's life will never be the same, his fiancée said Golden does not regret intervening in the fight that led to his injuries.
Officer Golden and Szaflarski are set to get married in October 2023. Their lives are now changed forever by the incident, but the two strongly believe he was meant to be there.
"I know in my heart other people would've been hurt if not dead, and he does too," Szaflarski said. "He took that role as an officer, and his duty was to protect everyone there that night."
Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea said Thursday Golden is intended to return to service as a police officer after his recovery.
"Knowing this young man, you mark my words. He will be back in uniform with the Chicago Police Department in some capacity," O'Shea said.
While many have reached out in support, there's no shortage of other kindness. The community rallied to raise more than $1 million through a GoFundMe for his recovery.
Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady even chimed in with a few words of support for the officer.
"What's up Danny...so sorry to hear about what you're going through and just know thinking about you....appreciate all your hard work and your commitment to service," Brady said in a video.
Golden was often seen in the community playing basketball or jumping rope with kids.
"I just want everyone to know he's a hero," Szaflarski said.
Three men have been charged and are being held in connection with the shooting, which allows his loved ones to focus on Golden's recovery.
Officer Carlos Yañez, who was injured in the line of duty last summer when his partner, Ella French, was killed, also attended the prayer service.
