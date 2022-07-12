3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

Demitrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago and Justen Krismantis, 22, of Chebanse, Illinois face weapons charges in connection with Officer Danny Golden's shooting.
Harrell was charged with unlawful use of weapon as a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm; Hayes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm; and Krismantis was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing an officer.
Hayes was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in Forest Park; Krismantis was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in Oak Lawn; and Harrell was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Monday in Chicago Ridge.
Offenders Charged with Attempted Murder of a #ChicagoPolice Officer @ChicagoCAPS22 @Area2Detectives pic.twitter.com/Ry0OY5TEmP— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 12, 2022
Golden's loved ones have said it's a miracle he survived.
His 32nd birthday was Monday. He was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down and recovering at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.
"He's a cop's cop. He's been on the police force for six years, going on seven. He's an Army veteran," friend Liam Hopkins said.
The incident began with an altercation between two groups in a bar early Saturday morning in Beverly. It spilled out on Western Avenue near Aldermen Matt O'Shea's office.
The alderman said Golden, who was off-duty, tried to break up the altercation. O'Shea said during the fight, Golden announced he was a Chicago police officer. Bullets then rang out. A neighbor's Ring camera caught the gunshots.
"I believe he saved lives that night getting people away as this individual was spraying the crowd with gun fire... machine gun," O'Shea said.
"All he's done his whole life was selflessly give to others and care for others," Hopkins said.
Friends, family and the community are now rallying around Golden.
"He's got a group of us, an army, behind him," Hopkins said.
Golden's fiancee said a bullet lodged between his lungs and heart missed a valve by 1 millimeter. She said he is in good spirits as he recovers.
Some have been calling for more officers to patrol the area.
The three men are due in court Tuesday.