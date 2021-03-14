chicago police department

Chicago police officer shot, transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday near the Gresham District police station on the South Side, officials said.

Authorities responded to reports of a person shot about 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Halsted Street and located a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to Chicago fire officials.



Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed an officer was shot "right near" the 6th District/Gresham station, which is located at 7808 S. Halsted St.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, officials said.

The officer's identity hasn't been released.

Superintendent David Brown will address the media outside the emergency of the hospital in Oak Lawn at 4:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamoak lawnchicago shootingchicago violencepolice officer shotpolicechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
NEIU shooting results in campus lockdown: CPD
Rideshare driver carjacked in Englewood after asking passengers not to eat in car
Chicago police launch new carjacking website for public to report crimes
Thieves drag ATM out of South Loop salon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, multiple others wounded
Black & Powerful: MSI CEO Chevy Humphrey
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead with legs, arms tied on Near West Side
Some snow accumulation expected in Chicago-area Monday
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
14-year-old arrested after missing 6-year-old IN girl found dead
Show More
70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered sitting on nest of eggs
Spring equinox 2021: Everything to know
COVID-19 vaccines efforts improve for Austin neighborhood residents
Lincolnwood homeowner surprised to find 4 burglars inside home
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News