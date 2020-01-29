Chicago police officer shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon.The officer was shot in the hand after observing a shooting in progress near Madison and Karlov in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.The officer was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago police said.No information was immediately available on the officer's condition.Another person was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital.CPD Supt. Charlie Beck is expected to release more details at a media briefing, Guglielmi said.