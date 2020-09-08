Chicago police officers honored following July shootout at 25th District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six Chicago police officers were honored Tuesday for their bravery after they were involved in a shootout with a carjacking suspect at the 25th District police station in July.

Three of the officers were shot and are still recovering. The other three are back on the job.

It was 9 a.m. on July 30th when Officer Jason Cloherty arrived at the 25th District with a suspected carjacker in the back of his squadroll and went to open the rear door.

"I knew I was shot immediately. And survival kicks in I guess," Cloherty said.

The 25th District officers described the chaos that unfolded after police say 25-year-old convicted felon Lovelle Jordan somehow moved his cuffed hands from back to front.

Jordan was able to access a weapon hidden in his groin area and opened fire first on Cloherty and then on five other officers. including Officer James Rowe.

Rowe was shot in the hit and Officer James Kurth was shot in the chest.

"That was the very first day I was wearing that vest, and I do believe it did save my life that day," Kurth said.

The question remains, how did arresting officers miss Jordan's hidden weapon?

It's one that remained unanswered Tuesday as the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation sought to keep the focus on honoring their responding officers and their families.

"I left my phone in the car. When I came back to the car I had nice calls from the hospital," said Debbie Vasiliadis, one of the officer's mothers. "They put their life on the line every single day and we don't know if we're going to get them back."

Jordan, who was also shot in the exchange, is in custody awaiting trial on six counts of attempted murder.
