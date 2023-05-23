WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: 5 injured, including 2 officers, in West Side hit-and-run

By WLS logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 12:03PM
CPD squad car struck in West Side hit-and-run; 5 injured
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said five people, including two officers, were injured in a hit-and-run crash ont he West Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Police said a squad car was driving east in the 4900-block of North Avenue at about 11:14 p.m. when it was struck by a black sedan.

The collision caused the squad car to then hit a Mazda sedan, police said.

The driver of the black sedan then continued south on Lamon Avenue, police said.

Two officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and three people in the Mazda were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW