Chicago police: 5 injured, including 2 officers, in West Side hit-and-run

Chicago police said five people, including two officers, were injured in a hit-and-run crash ont he West Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Police said a squad car was driving east in the 4900-block of North Avenue at about 11:14 p.m. when it was struck by a black sedan.

The collision caused the squad car to then hit a Mazda sedan, police said.

The driver of the black sedan then continued south on Lamon Avenue, police said.

Two officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and three people in the Mazda were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.