Chicago police plan to crack down on large parties before they get violent

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said police analysis found that a lot of the shootings from the city's violent weekend were tied to what they called "large unsanctioned gatherings" or parties.Now police will target some of their efforts into breaking up these parties before they get violent"The goal is not to be out there arresting people because they are trying to enjoy the summertime. That's not the goal. But once we say, 'It's time to move on,' then it's time to move on," Johnson said.Thursday afternoon Chicago police announced a new strategy to help curb the violence the city saw last weekend."To prepare for this upcoming weekend, we have created emergency hot spot dispersal zones in 30 additional locations where historical large unsanctioned parties or gang gatherings occur," Johnson said.Johnson said 20 percent of last weekend's shooting victims were participating in large unsanctioned gatherings or parties, and thanks to social media he said some of these parties can attract unwanted attention."Now we have people live streaming from a particular location, 'We're over here partying, doing whatever we do,' and 10 people will turn into 200 just like (snaps fingers) that," he said.In a Facebook video seen hundreds of times, a woman was attending a gathering in Lawndale on the 1300-block of Millard when police said two gunmen started shooting at the crowd. A 17-year-old girl was killed, and five others were injured including an 11-year-old boy."We have a responsibility to ensure that any large gathering is safe and being conducted legally," Johnson said.Johnson said this new strategy will be on top of plans announced earlier in the week to add additional officers to the South and West sides. He stresses the goal is not to go find parties an dmake arrests, but make sure the gatherings are safe.