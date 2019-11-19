Chicago police searching for car in water at DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police area searching DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning after they said surveillance video showed a vehicle drive into the water.

Randolph Street exit and entrance ramps to Lake Shore Drive are closed as police investigate.

Police said they responded to the area while investigating a missing person and tracked a cell phone ping to the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said POD camera video showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan at the location.

It is not known how many people were in the vehicle of if they were able to make it out safely.

Divers have gone into the water to search. A heavy wrecker is expected to come after daybreak so that it can remove the car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopwater searchchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release suspect info wanted in 'targeted' Buffalo Grove double homicide
Short green lights found at some Chicago red light camera intersections
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molester case
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain Tuesday
White House officials to kick off big Trump impeachment week
Chicago native killed by hit-and-run driver in San Antonio
'Dancing with the Stars' semifinals: Dance-by-dance recap
Show More
Naperville high school officials investigating after racist social media post
2 men missing after leaving River North nightclub Sunday
Woman driving naked kills girl in LA crash
'Serial stowaway' ordered to undergo mental fitness exam after latest arrest
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating in Little Village released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News