Chicago police searching for car in water at DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police area searching DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning after they said surveillance video showed a vehicle drive into the water.Randolph Street exit and entrance ramps to Lake Shore Drive are closed as police investigate.Police said they responded to the area while investigating a missing person and tracked a cell phone ping to the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said POD camera video showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan at the location.It is not known how many people were in the vehicle of if they were able to make it out safely.Divers have gone into the water to search. A heavy wrecker is expected to come after daybreak so that it can remove the car.