CHICAGO (WLS) --A 47-year-old off-duty Chicago police sergeant was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
The officer was identified as Sgt. Lori Rice, a 21-year veteran of the police department who worked in the 12th District.
Rice was found at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Bell, just off Taylor Street, in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side.
This is the second suicide this year involving a Chicago police officer. Last year, four CPD officers died of suicide.
Sunday morning, a procession followed as the officer's body was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
CASE UPDATE: Prelim investigation reveals possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting & await confirmation & additional info from the medical examiner. https://t.co/gS5M6qrdFU— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 3, 2019
Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi said via Twitter, "Preliminary investigation reveals a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and await confirmation and additional information from the medical examiner."
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR ANYONE IN NEED
If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741. Police officers can text the word BLUE to 741741.
For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago: 1-833-NAMI-CHI (1-833-626-4244) or 312-563-0445
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR CHICAGO POLICE EMPLOYEES IN NEED
Chicago Police Employee Assistance Program
Professional Counseling: 312-743-0378
Chicago Police Peer Support: 312-672-9973
CLICK HERE for more information on CPD EAP