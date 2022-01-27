Chicago shooting: Man, 25, critically wounded after being shot by CPD in Loop; 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot a man downtown Wednesday night, according to a CPD spokesman.The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near Lower Wacker Drive and Columbus Drive.Chicago police said officers were attempting to stop a car that had been taken in a carjacking with three men inside. After pulling the car over, as officers approached the car, there was an exchange of gunfire, according to CPD.Police said a 25-year-old man was shot by a CPD officer and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Chicago police said the man was stable.The two other people in the car were taken into custody. Two weapons were recovered, police said.No officers were shot, but a 34-year-old officer and a 30-year-old officer were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries, according to police.The age and gender of the people in custody have not been released.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the shooting.The scene cleared about 4:30 a.m., and a car riddled with bullet holes was towed away.Brian Burns said he was a witness."As I was kind of pulling into that intersection, I heard gunshots starting to go off. I think it was between six and 10; I don't really remember exactly how many. Within two minutes there was like 20-30 cop cars like on the scene right there. You know, it was clear to me this wasn't a traffic stop," he said