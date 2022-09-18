Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says

A Chicago Police Department officer shot an armed person in Marquette Park, CPD said. COPA is investigating the South Side shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hurt in a shooting involving a Chicago police officer on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, CPD said..

It happened just before two 2 a.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood's 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. Officers were conducting an investigation when they came across a person with a gun.

One officer fired their weapon, injuring the person, who is now in the hospital in fair condition. An officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and is listed in good condition.

One weapon was recovered on scene and a second weapon was recovered in the area during the course of the investigation, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.