Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say

A Chicago police officer, a female in her 30s, was found dead inside a home of an apparent suicide, investigators said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been found dead inside a home of an apparent suicide.

Officers formed a procession away from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday morning.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Police Department criticized for officer suicides in consent decree report

Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appeared to have died by suicide. Her name has not yet been released.

She would be at least the sixth Chicago police officer to die by suicide this year.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .