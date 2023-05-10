The Chicago police superintendent search committee will give an update Wednesday morning.

Committee to give update on search for Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The committee searching for a new Chicago police superintendent will provide an update Wednesday morning.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will give an update at a press conference at 9 a.m.

They have been holding public forums to get input from residents and are holding another town hall Wednesday night.

That committee will eventually give incoming Mayor Brandon Johnson a list of recommendations.

Retired CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will take over the job on an interim basis next week.