Committee to give update on search for Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The committee searching for a new Chicago police superintendent will provide an update Wednesday morning.
The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will give an update at a press conference at 9 a.m.
They have been holding public forums to get input from residents and are holding another town hall Wednesday night.
That committee will eventually give incoming Mayor Brandon Johnson a list of recommendations.
Retired CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will take over the job on an interim basis next week.