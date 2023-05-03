Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is expected to name Fred Waller to serve as interim Chicago police superintendent, sources said.

Fred Waller to be tapped by Mayor-elect Johnson to serve as interim CPD superintendent, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is expected to name Fred Waller Wednesday to serve as interim Chicago police superintendent once he takes office, sources said.

Waller is a 34 year veteran of the force who retired nearly three years ago as chief of operations.

He would take over as interim police Superintendent in May 15, the same day current interim Superintendent Eric Carter will retire and the day Johnson officially becomes mayor.

Waller talked to ABC7's Craig Wall back in 2020 about mentoring young officers.

"I always tell these young officers and I try to encourage them that you can do good police work in this environment," Waller said. "You can still remain professional in this environment even though you are being disrespected on a daily basis."

Waller retired as chief of operations, the fourth highest ranking member of the department.

The announcement comes a day after new police district council members were sworn in to their positions. The group will be responsible for police accountability.

RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot discusses downtown violence, next CPD superintendent in exclusive interview

Mayor-Elect Johnson will be presented with three finalists for police superintendent by commission for public safety and accountability by July 14.

Mayor elect Johnson has also released information about his inauguration.

He will be sworn in at the Credit Union One Arena at UIC Pavilion the morning of May 15, along with new members of City Council.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood