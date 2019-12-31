Chicago police tout 'milestone' year in crime-fighting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police described their crime-fighting success in 2019 as a "milestone."

Police said this year saw a 13 percent reduction in murders compared to 2018, with the murder rate reaching its lowest level since 2015.

They also there's been a 10 percent reduction in overall shooting incidents, a 17 percent reduction in robberies, an 18 percent reduction in burglaries, a 4 percent reduction in thefts, and a 20 percent reduction in carjackings and car thefts, all compared to 2018.

CPD said that marks a 20-year low in robberies, burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Chicago police plan to address the stats on Tuesday night.
