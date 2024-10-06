Crews searching for swimmer who went missing in Lake Michigan at DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago on Sunday afternoon.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Randolph Street in the Loop around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went missing.
CFD searched the water near DuSable Harbor with divers and a helicopter.
The search has been turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard and Chicago police. It is now a recovery mission, officials said.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.