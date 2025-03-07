7 most endangered buildings in city, according to Preservation Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, Preservation Chicago released its list of the historic structures that it says need protection: the seven most endangered buildings in Chicago in 2025.

ABC7 Chicago architecture critic Lee Bey joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

He said, of the seven buildings, there are a few that stand out, including Clarence Darrow Bridge and the Central Manufacturing District Tower in McKinley Park.

The Delaware Building, at Dearborn and Randolph streets, is also significant, he said.

Olivet Baptist Church on King Drive is as well.

Bey also talked about how President Donald Trump's administration might be backtracking on selling off federal buildings.