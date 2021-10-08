potholes

Large pothole on EB I80 bridge in Joliet damages cars, IDOT working to fix

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A huge pothole is causing big problems for drivers Friday morning on a bridge on eastbound I-80 near U.S. 52 in Joliet.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said they are working to make repairs in the middle lane.

At one point Friday morning, there were reports that at least 20 vehicles were pulled over with damage or flat tires.

The delays start before Larkin. There has been no word when repairs will be finished.
