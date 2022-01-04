Chicago Teachers Union plans vote on remote learning; CPS to give COVID update

Should parents be concerned about school return during COVID surge?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union is expected to hold a vote Tuesday night as some members want Chicago Public Schools to switch to remote learning because of a surge in COVID cases.CPS students just returned from winter break Monday. But union leaders say the classroom is not safe for teachers, or students."Unfortunately, our union is again being backed into a corner of being the leader in the city that the mayor refuses to be," said CTU VP Stacy Davis Gates.CPS Teachers can only work remotely if they are sanctioned by the Board of Education. Union leaders said members who decide to work from home will likely have their pay docked.CPS CEO Pedro Martinez acknowledged his frustration Monday, but said he is determined to make things better."This week we will have the most COVID testing we have had in any week," Martinez said. "Today we're testing at 125 schools. It's the most schools we've ever done and because we had so many tests that were not valid, we're visiting some schools multiple times to give families multiple opportunities to get tested."Martinez also said he's determined to reach a negotiated agreement with the teachers union, but insisting a targeted, case-by-case approach is the best way to handle any outbreaks."The challenge with having a districtwide action is it puts everybody in the same umbrella and then it becomes very challenging at how you reverse that?" Martinez said. "We can keep it at the school level and respond to the data."Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, "The best thing that we can do for our students, staff and all our partners at CPS is to get vaccinated. Keeping kids safely in school where they can learn and thrive is what we should all be focused on."Martinez will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for a press conference Tuesday.