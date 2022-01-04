chicago public schools

Chicago Teachers Union plans vote on remote learning; CPS to give COVID update

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTU to vote on remote learning switch; CPS to give COVID update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union is expected to hold a vote Tuesday night as some members want Chicago Public Schools to switch to remote learning because of a surge in COVID cases.

CPS students just returned from winter break Monday. But union leaders say the classroom is not safe for teachers, or students.

"Unfortunately, our union is again being backed into a corner of being the leader in the city that the mayor refuses to be," said CTU VP Stacy Davis Gates.

CPS Teachers can only work remotely if they are sanctioned by the Board of Education. Union leaders said members who decide to work from home will likely have their pay docked.

Should parents be concerned about school return during COVID surge?


EMBED More News Videos

Doctor Frank Belmonte, chief medical officer and chairman of pediatrics at Advocate Children's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions.



CPS CEO Pedro Martinez acknowledged his frustration Monday, but said he is determined to make things better.

"This week we will have the most COVID testing we have had in any week," Martinez said. "Today we're testing at 125 schools. It's the most schools we've ever done and because we had so many tests that were not valid, we're visiting some schools multiple times to give families multiple opportunities to get tested."

Martinez also said he's determined to reach a negotiated agreement with the teachers union, but insisting a targeted, case-by-case approach is the best way to handle any outbreaks.

"The challenge with having a districtwide action is it puts everybody in the same umbrella and then it becomes very challenging at how you reverse that?" Martinez said. "We can keep it at the school level and respond to the data."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, "The best thing that we can do for our students, staff and all our partners at CPS is to get vaccinated. Keeping kids safely in school where they can learn and thrive is what we should all be focused on."



Martinez will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for a press conference Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloophealthcoronavirus testingcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolscpschicago teachers unioncoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Chicago Teachers Union planning vote on remote learning Tuesday
CPS students set to return to class despite COVID test issues
Teachers, parents raise concerns as CPS outlines COVID safety plan
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Bradley police sergeant's murder
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dad killed as he carried daughter's birthday cake to Chuck E. Cheese
Funeral arrangements for slain Bradley Police Department sgt.
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
After meeting 'The Bachelor' Clayton, one woman says she 'hates' him
Some suburban schools close, go to remote due to staff shortages
Show More
Video shows 69-year-old man beaten, robbed in Uptown
Longtime US Rep. Bobby Rush will not seek reelection, sources say
Powerball jackpot: $575 million up for grabs in Wednesday drawing
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Tuesday
PA elementary school aide dies from COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News