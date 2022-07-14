CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

July 15, Finkl Academy, 2332 S Western Ave, Chicago, Il 60608

July 20, Hanson Park, 5411 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, Il 60639

July 22, Roosevelt HS, 3436 West Wilson Ave, Chicago, Il 60625

July 25, Crane Medical HS, 2245 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, Il 60612

July 27, DuSable Campus, 4934 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, Il 60615

Aug 1, Tarkington ES, 3330 W 71st St, Chicago, Il 60629

Aug 5, Field ES, 7019 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, Il 60626

Aug 9, Fenger Academy HS, 11220 S Wallace St, Chicago, Il 60628

Aug 10, Chicago Vocational HS, 2100 E 87th St, Chicago, Il 60617

Aug 11, Michele Clark HS, 5101 W Harrison St, Chicago, Il 60644

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side.Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.Along with the opportunity to connect with members of the school, attendees can receive school supplies, health information and receive a COVID-19 vaccine."Back-to-School Bashes provide families the opportunity to re-engage with their school communities and ensure they have the resources necessary for a healthy and successful school year," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said.Those looking for more information and resources to better prepare for the upcoming school year are encouraged to visit CPS's Back-to-School website which includes information on academic programs, community events, medical forms and safety protocols for the upcoming year.