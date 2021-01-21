Chicago Public Schools: CTU to vote on resolution authorizing remote learning to continue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution Wednesday allowing all members to only work remotely. Many teachers have been refusing to return to the classroom over COVID-19 concerns.
The measure will go to all members for an electronic vote on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Earlier this month, pre-K students and children with special needs returned to in-person learning. K-8 teachers are expected to return to school buildings on Monday. K-8 students return for a hybrid schedule on Feb. 1.
During a roundtable Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools CEO. Dr. Janice Jackson said the district is "incredibly interested" in coming to a resolution with CTU.
CPS also said, "We are ready to come to a resolution that provides our families the smooth transition to in-person learning they deserve."
CTU plans to hold teach-outs Thursday across the city, teaching remotely outside the building, in the cold, to prove their point.
Following Wednesday's vote, CPS spokesperson Emily Bolton said in a written statement: "In each of the more than 60 sessions that we have had with CTU leadership concerning safely re-opening our schools, the district has come to the table in good faith, and we remain committed to reaching a mutually-acceptable agreement. We have agreed to the CTU's safety demands every step of this process and we are ready to come to a resolution that provides our families the smooth transition to in-person learning they deserve. CTU leadership wants to close schools that are already safely open to students, and cancel in-person learning for the tens of thousands of students who are relying on their dedicated educators to provide in-person learning in the coming weeks. Stripping tens of thousands of students of the opportunity for safe, in-person learning is not an option or a viable solution for families who have been planning to return since December."
