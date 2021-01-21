Chicago Public Schools: CTU to vote on resolution authorizing remote learning to continue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution Wednesday allowing all members to only work remotely. Many teachers have been refusing to return to the classroom over COVID-19 concerns.The measure will go to all members for an electronic vote on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.Earlier this month, pre-K students and children with special needs returned to in-person learning. K-8 teachers are expected to return to school buildings on Monday. K-8 students return for a hybrid schedule on Feb. 1.During a roundtable Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools CEO. Dr. Janice Jackson said the district is "incredibly interested" in coming to a resolution with CTU.CPS also said, "We are ready to come to a resolution that provides our families the smooth transition to in-person learning they deserve."CTU plans to hold teach-outs Thursday across the city, teaching remotely outside the building, in the cold, to prove their point.Following Wednesday's vote, CPS spokesperson Emily Bolton said in a written statement: