CPS seniors plan to return to school district as teachers as part of Teach Chicago Tomorrow proram

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Public School seniors are involved in a program that will help bring them back to the district's classrooms as teachers, an initiative designed to help fill a growing teacher shortage.

Khalia Brown is a senior at Dyett High School now but in four years she wants to be the one teaching the classes. Brown has committed to the Teach Chicago Tomorrow program, which provides scholarships to help cover tuition and books, and academic spport.

"I feel like I found something that works for me, helps me get through college financially, so I kinds, it was like the golden ticket," Brown said.

CPS started the program three years ago as a way to address a nationwide shortage of qualified teachers. Teach Chicago Tomorrow also increases diversity, and brings teachers who are already familiar with the district into the system.

Dyette Principal Dori Butler hopes to eventually hire some of these students to teach at their alma mater.

"That's part of the diversity, being able to relate to the students you're serving, and I think that's important," she said.

The future teachers study at Truman City College for their first two years, then move on to a four year school. In return for the assistance, they commit to returning to CPS once they graduate.

"I get a lot of support financially and emotionally," said Madison Dancer, Teach Chicago Tomorrow participant.

Tachela Hill is already looking forward to teaching early childhood students, and said the program will help her accomplish her goals.

"It's been my passion since I was five years old," she said.

Along with the Dyett students, about 60 other students will take part in a signing day ceremony Monday night. All of them plan to return to the district in four years as teachers.