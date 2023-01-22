South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says

The restaurant first opened its doors back in 1987 as "Captain Hard Times," founded by Mother Josephine Wade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the owners of a restaurant that's been a staple in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood says they may be on the cusp of closing.

The owner of Josephine's Southern Cooking said he's in a tough spot.

While it's been in the South Side community for nearly 40 years, the owner said if business continues the way that it is now, they will have to close some time this year.

It was recently rebranded as "Josephine's Southern Cooking" under Wade's son, Victor Love, who is now the owner.

He said for a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID.

He said he is giving the restaurant this year to hopefully rebound, but if it doesn't, he'll have to close it. It's a decision he said doesn't come lightly.

"My mother is heartbroken right now and that's what this is. She's given out of her lack. ... we're going to be alright. We're going to be fine," Love said.

Love said if he has to close down the restaurant, it won't be the last time you see Josephine's. He said he's working on new ventures using the name.