'A Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings customers to mom's empty taco shop in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted on TikTok, asking for more customers.

A video posted on the account @tacoboutjoys showed a barren Taco-Bout-Joy's shop in Glenview on Thursday.

"It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in," the owner's daughter said in her post. "I wish I could give her customers for Christmas."

The video took off, gaining 3.7 million likes and over 50,000 comments by Friday afternoon. And people showed up in person, too!

On Thursday, customers flocked to the suburban shop. Taco-Bout-Joy's even sold out of Birria tacos, according to their Facebook account.

The owner's daughter said family and friends, including the owners of Nina's Tacos in Sycamore, decided to help out as the shop became busier throughout the day.

Taco-Bout-Joy's posted an update on Facebook on Thursday, saying "the TikTok community really pulled through for us today with an outstanding amount of sales" and called the support "a Christmas miracle."