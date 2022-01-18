Food & Drink

Chicago restaurants to no longer provide single-use foodware unless requested

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago restaurants will no longer give customers single-use foodware unless specifically requested.

That means customers who want plastic utensils, condiments or even a sleeve for a cup will need to ask for them. The ordinance went into effect Tuesday.

The measure was introduced by 39th Alderman Samantha Nugent. It's designed to reduce plastic waste.

Some critics to the ordinance claim the measure is watered down and lacks enforcement as compliance is voluntary with no fines.

Exemptions to the ordinance include establishments at O'Hare and Midway airports as well as drive-thru restaurants.
