Chicago restaurants make most of Super Bowl rush despite COVID restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Super Bowl Sunday always means big business for local restaurants.
While some places are still struggling with COVID restrictions in place, others tried to make the best of the big game rush.
It was not your typical Super Bowl Sunday as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
RELATED: Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl, 1st with Tampa Bay as Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
"We have not seen this type of busy since last year's Super Bowl based on us closing down in March, said Justin Bobin with Buffalo Rings and Wings.
But, for the first time in a while, some restaurant kitchens across Chicago were slammed.
The big game brought in a much-needed boost in sales.
"[We're] very happy that our customers have kept the tradition and are ordering again this year," Bobin said.
Many planned to watch the game at their favorite local spot.
RELATED: Super Bowl fun at Chicago bars, restaurants looks different during COVID-19 pandemic
We want to come here and support a local business, and have our Super Bowl party here like we do every year," said resident Barry Antoniazzi.
Buffalo Rings and Wings in Bridgeport was expecting to sell 10,000 of their award-winning chicken wings.
"Came out to 3,200 pounds of chicken that will leave our building today," Bobin said.
The City of Chicago still has a 25% capacity limit on indoor dining, so many opted for carry out.
RELATED: Super Bowl parties could become COVID-19 superspreader events, experts worry
"The takeout orders have been nuts today. Off the charts," said Rick Douglas with Uproar Chicago.
Over in Old Town, Uproar offered new takes on game-day food.
"Our Frito-pie mac and cheese is one of the most popular dishes," Douglas said. "As well as anything from a fried chicken sandwich to a whipped feta dish."
The two-level restaurant and bar opened their doors during the pandemic, pushing through the obstacles and attracting new customers daily.
No matter the score, Sunday's sales were a win for Chicago businesses.
"Being new, we will be here a long time," Douglas said. "Being able to do this, we can do anything."
Chicago restaurants make most of Super Bowl rush despite COVID restrictions
SUPER BOWL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News