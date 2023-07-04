Chicago police investigating at least 4 Lincoln Park robberies minutes apart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four robberies were reported in Lincoln Park over a period of less than 15 minutes Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected.

The first robbery occurred in the 2000-block of North Howe Street at about 12:07 a.m. A 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman told police two male suspects got out of a white SUV and demanded their belongings.

A second robbery occurred in the 800-block of West Belden Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. A 23-year-old woman told police that she was approached by a male suspect who got out of a silver SUV.

The suspect demanded the victim's belongings and the victim complied.

A third robbery occurred in the 2200-block of North Burling Street at about 12:18 a.m. Police said two 19-year-old women told officers that two male suspects got out of a silver SUV.

The suspects demanded the victims' belongings and they complied, police said.

A fourth robbery occurred at about 12:20 a.m. in the 2200-block of North Geneva Terrace. Three female victims told police that two male suspects got out of a silver SUV and demanded their belongings.

The victims complied and the suspects got back in the SUV and fled the scene, police said. One of the women fell during the incident and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies and Area Three detectives are investigating.