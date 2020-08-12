E-scooter program returns to Chicago with new restrictions, focus on communities

The new four-month electric-scooter pilot program launched Wednesday including enhanced requirements to keep sidewalks and the right of way clear of obstructions and a focus on equal distribution of scooters throughout Chicago communities.
The second pilot, run by the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), will include 10,000 scooters divided equally among three vendors: Bird, Lime and Spin.
Crews from Lime were out this morning assembling and distributing the shared scooters.
All e-scooters must be equipped with a lock to secure it to a fixed object like a bike rack or a street sign, to end a trip. That change comes after complaints during last year's pilot about scooters left strewn along sidewalks.
E-scooters are limited to 15 mph and riders are encouraged to wear a helmet for safety.
E-scooters may not be ridden on sidewalks, downtown in the Loop business district, or on the Lakefront and 606 trails, and may only be operated between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi said city officials learned from last summer's pilot, and now want to test the usefulness of the scooters in neighborhoods.
"Particularly during this public health crisis, it's important that CDOT continues to pilot additional and innovative options for Chicagoans to get around," Biagi said.