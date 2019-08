DePaul University study shows how, when, where e-scooters are being used across Chicago

A new study from DePaul University shows the peak times "when" and "where" people are using e-scooters here in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study from DePaul University shows the peak times "when" and "where" people are using e-scooters here in Chicago.According to the study, scooters are most popular during the morning and evening rush.The study also found that theare the most popular neighborhoods for scooter use.To be fair, scooters are only available in certain areas as of right now.According to the study, many people are riding scooters all the way to the eastern border of Halsted Street, which could mean there's a demand for the program to be extended east of there.