arrest

Man arrested at O'Hare airport, charged in October shooting death of teen on South Side, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested at O'Hare charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy

CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with a fatal shooting in October in Gresham on the South Side.

Danny Simmons was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

About 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 17-year-old Tremayne Maltbia was in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, police said. The teen was struck several times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Simmons was arrested Friday at O'Hare International Airport, after being identified as the person who allegedly fired the fatal shots, police said.

He is due in bond court Saturday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamairport newsarrestchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceo'hare airportteen killedteen shotohare airport
