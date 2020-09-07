8-year-old girl killed in Canaryville shooting, 2 others critical, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old girl was killed Monday when someone fired shots into the vehicle she was riding in and it crashed into a tree in the Canaryville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.Police said the victims were sitting in a parked vehicle on West 47th Street and South Union Avenue when the light turned green and someone in the vehicle directly behind opened fire.The girl and two adults inside the vehicle were shot around 5:55 p.m., police said. Another person in the vehicle was not struck by gunshots, but was injured in the crash.The 8-year-old girl was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.Two adults were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are in critical condition.