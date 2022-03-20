arraignment

Chicago shooting: Man charged after 12-year-old boy fatally shot while lying in bed to be arraigned

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in shooting death of 12-year-old to be arraigned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on the city's South Side will be arraigned this week.

Prosecutors said Jaran Hughes fired the shot that killed Marcell Wilson on Jan. 2 in Englewood.

Wilson was lying in bed in a home in the 5500-block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun about 11:25 p.m., striking him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said after the shooting. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Hughes is charged with first degree murder.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday.

SEE ALSO | Police release video from West Englewood shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday

Wilson always helped his neighbors and had a sense of humor, his family said after the shooting.

A great-aunt, Donna Gaither, said she did not know the circumstances of the shooting. She said Marcell often helped his neighbors with chores and loved to tell jokes.

"He was young, but he was a good little helpful boy," Gaither said. "He would help anyone clean up. Anything helpful, anything he could do. They paid him to clean up the yard, rake the yard, pick up the paper. He was really helpful to a lot of neighbors in the area."

"He liked to be a comedian. He loved to crack jokes, he loved to talk crazy," she said.

Marcell grew up on the South Side and had moved around in the area recently with his mother and father, Donna Gaither said. She saw Marcell less often after he entered school.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodarrestarraignmentchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violencechicago violencechild killedchild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARRAIGNMENT
Mike Madigan Illinois: Former speaker pleads not guilty
Illinois House scraps mask rule; Republicans focus on Madigan charges
Judge replaced in Laquan McDonald cover-up case
3 Chicago officers plead not guilty in Laquan McDonald case
TOP STORIES
Video released of shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
Free gas giveaway to be held on South Side Sunday | See where
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Dash cam video shows man punching state trooper during search
8K Shamrock Shuffle race returns to Chicago
Show More
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Car crash escalates into shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, milder Sunday for 1st day of spring
More TOP STORIES News