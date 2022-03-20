Police release video from West Englewood shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday

Police released video showing three people who appear to be firing guns down a street near the scene around the time of the shooting.
ABC7 froze the video moments before the deadly shots were fired.
Nyzireya Moore was celebrating her 12th birthday on March 1 when she was critically shot while in a car with her family members.
Police said the family was in the 2300-block of West 72nd Street shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone began firing shots down the street.
Moore was struck in the back of her head. Her family immediately drove her to Comer Children's Hospital, where she had been hospitalized in grave condition until her death.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there will be a price to pay for whoever pulled the trigger.
"The Chicago Police Department will bring the full force of the department to solve this crime. This was heinous, reckless, senseless and the gangs involved, you know who you are, we're coming after you," he said.
The CPD alert released Saturday focuses on just two of the suspects, as one of the suspects caught on surveillance cannot clearly be made out.
The area where the shooting occurred has seen an increase in violence and shootings of about 30%.
Crime is up overall in the area by 54%.
No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area 1 detectives is ongoing.
Police said, if you recognize the people in the images, call 911. Give your location, direction of travel - if moving - and a quick description (i.e. plate numbers, clothing, etc). They also remind residents to never approach the subjects or vehicle, and do not endanger yourself or those you are with.