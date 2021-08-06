Chicago shooting: Child shot in Englewood near 64th, Carpenter

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday evening.

The child, believed to be approximately 5 years old, was shot in the "upper body" in the 6400-block of S. Carpenter St, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The child was rushed to a local hospital. No information was immediately available on the child's condition.

Chicago police have not released any information about the shooting or the circumstances that led up to it.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
