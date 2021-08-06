Chicago shooting: Child shot in Englewood near 64th, Carpenter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday evening.The child, believed to be approximately 5 years old, was shot in the "upper body" in the 6400-block of S. Carpenter St, Chicago Fire Department officials said.The child was rushed to a local hospital. No information was immediately available on the child's condition.Chicago police have not released any information about the shooting or the circumstances that led up to it.