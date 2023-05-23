WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman, 19, shot in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

By WLS logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 9:57AM
Woman, 19, shot in Rogers Park: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night in Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.

The victim was standing in Willye B. White Park in the 1600-block of West Howard Street at about 10:18 p.m. when police said shots were fired.

The woman was shot in the chest and abdomen and transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago police: Roseland shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 wounded

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Police said no one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW