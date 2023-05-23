Woman, 19, shot in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night in Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.

The victim was standing in Willye B. White Park in the 1600-block of West Howard Street at about 10:18 p.m. when police said shots were fired.

The woman was shot in the chest and abdomen and transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago police: Roseland shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 wounded

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Police said no one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood