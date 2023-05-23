Chicago police: Roseland shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 wounded

Chicago police said two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in Roseland Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in Roseland Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the victims, ages 14 and 15, were walking on the sidewalk in the 100-block of West 104th Place at about 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots at them.

The 15-year-old was found in a nearby alley. Police said he was shot in the head and back and pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old was hit in the shoulder and has a graze wound to the head, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Police said no one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood