Chicago police: Woman found fatally shot in head after West Englewood house fire

By WLS logo
Friday, May 12, 2023 11:00AM
Chicago police said a woman was found shot in the head in the West Englewood neighborhood Friday morning after a small fire on the side of the house.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found shot in the head in the West Englewood neighborhood Friday morning after a small fire on the side of the house, Chicago police said.

Officers were on patrol at about 12:44 a.m. in the 6400-block of South Damen Avenue and noticed a small fire on the side of a house and called the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

After a search of the area of the house, a 32-year-old woman was found shot in the back of head in the back of the house, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

