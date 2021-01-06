Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Chicago's South Side has left one person dead and another critically injured Wednesday morning, police said.The shooting occurred in the 800-block of West 75th Street at about 4:58 a.m.Police said one person was shot in the head while inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.A 31-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Police said the male suspect was in a silver vehicle. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.