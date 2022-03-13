7 in critical condition after shot on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Seven people have been critically injured after being shot on Chicago's South Side Sunday.
The shooting happened near East 79th Street and South Exchange Avenue just after 3:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
All seven victims are said to be in critical condition and have been taken to several area hospitals.
So far, 15 others have been shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.
