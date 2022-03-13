mass shooting

7 in critical condition after shot on South Side, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- Seven people have been critically injured after being shot on Chicago's South Side Sunday.

The shooting happened near East 79th Street and South Exchange Avenue just after 3:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

All seven victims are said to be in critical condition and have been taken to several area hospitals.

So far, 15 others have been shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
