Chicago police: Woman, 55, killed in shooting while getting out of car in Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed getting out of her car on in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 5500-block of West Le Moyne Street at about 9:50 p.m.

A relative of the victim who was also leaving the car saw that she had been shot in the face, police said.

She was transported to Loyola Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.