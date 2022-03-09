Chicago shooting on CTA Red Line train near 63rd Street station seriously injures 1, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a person was seriously injured in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night.Chicago fire officials said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Emergency crews and police responded to the platform of the 63rd Street station in Englewood.Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was in a train car around 8:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with four other people. One of those people pulled out a gun and began firing.The victim was struck twice in the stomach and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.CTA tweeted that 95th Street bound Red Line trains are standing at 63rd Street due to police activity and service has been temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and 95th Street. Shuttle buses are available for connecting service between Roosevelt and 95th, including #3 King Drive, #4 Cottage Grove, #12 Roosevelt, and #29 State Street.Significant delays should be expected. The duration of the service interruptions was not yet known.No one is currently in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.