expressway shooting

Woman, 60, caught in crossfire, fatally shot in Dan Ryan shootout

Suspects taken into custody after West Englewood crash with Illinois State Police near 60th, Ashland
By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a shootout on the Dan Ryan Tuesday night, and a woman apparently caught in the crossfire was fatally shot.

A source on the scene said two cars were shooting at each other in the southbound lanes just after 10 p.m., near 67th Street, when some of the shots fired hit two other vehicles -- a white SUV and a red sedan.

The woman who died was a passenger in the SUV, while a passenger in the sedan suffered a graze wound. The 60-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center before being pronounced deceased. The person grazed was also a woman, but she refused treatment.

State police chased the suspects at speeds up to 120 mph.

The suspects then crashed into a state trooper near 60th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood, and were taken into custody.

RELATED: Lincolnwood police investigate shooting at Touhy, Cicero

The trooper was not hurt.

The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan reopened about 3 a.m. Wednesday after troopers finished searching for shell casings.

Charges had not been filed yet Wednesday, and police have not provided information about what led to the shooting.

No one has been identified.

