Lincolnwood police investigate shooting at Touhy, Cicero

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Lincolnwood police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that had led to a closure of a ramp on the Edens Expressway Tuesday morning, police said.

Lincolnwood police confirm a shooting took place in the area of Touhy and Cicero avenues. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

The eastbound Touhy ramp from I-94 North was shut down and Cicero Avenue was closed in both directions as police investigated the shooting. By 6:25 a.m., police had wrapped up their investigation and the closures were lifted.

