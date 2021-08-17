Lincolnwood police investigate shooting at Touhy, Cicero

Lincolnwood police confirm a shooting took place in the area of Touhy and Cicero avenues. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
The eastbound Touhy ramp from I-94 North was shut down and Cicero Avenue was closed in both directions as police investigated the shooting. By 6:25 a.m., police had wrapped up their investigation and the closures were lifted.
